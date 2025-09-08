Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Decreases By 27.1%

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,400 shares, adropof27.1% from the July 31st total of 114,400 shares. Approximately10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $739.20.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.68) by $3.74. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransCode Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransCode Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

