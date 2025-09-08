Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately300% compared to the typical volume of 1,006 call options.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.
Shares of TVTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. 727,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.78. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
