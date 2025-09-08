Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately300% compared to the typical volume of 1,006 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 238,070 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,347,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 185.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 90,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. 727,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.78. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

