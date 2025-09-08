ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 24664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,899,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

