Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Drops By 42.1%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,250,000 shares, adeclineof42.1% from the July 31st total of 14,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after buying an additional 13,016,546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,793,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,772. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

