Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Short Interest Update

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, agrowthof61.3% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEQT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEQT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.