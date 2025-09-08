Short Interest in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Decreases By 42.4%

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, adeclineof42.4% from the July 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,212. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.