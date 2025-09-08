Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, agrowthof61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Hensoldt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hensoldt Trading Up 3.5%

About Hensoldt

HAGHY stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 5,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,817. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

