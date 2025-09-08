Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, agrowthof61.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Hensoldt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.
