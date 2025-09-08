David Riches Sells 300,000 Shares of GenusPlus Group (ASX:GNP) Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.18, for a total transaction of A$1,553,400.00.

The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from GenusPlus Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. GenusPlus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

