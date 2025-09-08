Insider Buying: Doctor Care Anywhere Group (ASX:DOC) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider John Stier bought 1,000,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 per share, with a total value of A$155,000.00.
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12.
About Doctor Care Anywhere Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Doctor Care Anywhere Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.