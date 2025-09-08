Orocobre (ASX:ORE) Insider Acquires A$59,500.00 in Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Downey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orocobre alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Patrick Downey purchased 25,000 shares of Orocobre stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,250.00.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.