Cogstate (ASX:CGS) Insider Acquires A$22,529.00 in Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Mohs purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.73 per share, with a total value of A$22,529.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, engages in the creation, validation, and commercialization of digital brain health assessments used in both academic and industry sponsored research. Its cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

