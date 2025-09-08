Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $594.96 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $599.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.83. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

