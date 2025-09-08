Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:V opened at $343.02 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $628.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.51 and a 200-day moving average of $347.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

