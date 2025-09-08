Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 704,014 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 9.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.