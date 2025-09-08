Comparing Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) & Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Water Resources and Veolia Environnement”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $52.69 million 5.13 $5.79 million $0.22 44.70 Veolia Environnement $48.37 billion 0.50 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources.

Global Water Resources has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 10.27% 9.67% 1.42% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Water Resources pays out 136.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Water Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Water Resources and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veolia Environnement 1 1 0 1 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities. It provides waste collection, product recovery and waste-to-energy processing, including sale of recycled products; dismantling and remediation; hazardous waste processing; urban cleaning; and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; optimization of industrial utilities, such as steam generation, cooling, electricity, compressed air; installation and maintenance of production equipment; development of energy services to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; integrated services for building management, and the production of electricity from biomass, as well as provides thermal and multi-technical services. It serves industrial and service sector companies, public authorities, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement SA in January 2003. Veolia Environnement SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

