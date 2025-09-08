United Services Automobile Association Invests $3.69 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $537.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

