Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, anincreaseof64.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 14,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

