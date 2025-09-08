iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 60464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 594.1% during the second quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.