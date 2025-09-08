Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 15695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.