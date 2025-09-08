Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF) Short Interest Update

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, anincreaseof64.1% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BCDF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

About Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

