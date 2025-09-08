Ascent Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,843 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

