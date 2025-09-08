Waste Management, Inc. $WM Holdings Raised by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Shares of WM stock opened at $220.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

