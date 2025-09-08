iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Short Interest Up 63.6% in August

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,000 shares, anincreaseof63.6% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EUSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,604. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

