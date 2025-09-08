VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.78 and last traded at $168.71, with a volume of 27692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

VSE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

