Short Interest in Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Rises By 62.8%

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,300 shares, agrowthof62.8% from the July 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CBSC stock remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 13,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,706. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Cardiac Biotech Solutions alerts:

Cardiac Biotech Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiac Biotech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiac Biotech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.