Short Interest in Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Rises By 62.8%

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,300 shares, agrowthof62.8% from the July 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cardiac Biotech Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CBSC stock remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 13,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,706. Cardiac Biotech Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Cardiac Biotech Solutions Company Profile
