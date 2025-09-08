Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 30926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hagerty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $11,031,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 28,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $322,130.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,415,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,862,407.83. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,918,921 shares of company stock worth $107,343,502. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hagerty by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 451,033 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 555,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

