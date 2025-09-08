Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 152,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Featured Stories
