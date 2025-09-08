American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 43167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Public Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

