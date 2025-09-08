FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 97679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

FOX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $54,630,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FOX by 37.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,817,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after acquiring an additional 497,544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 7,082.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 466,330 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in FOX by 281.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 470,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 347,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,799,000 after purchasing an additional 249,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

