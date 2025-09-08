Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 58053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%.Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Services Group

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 190.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 296,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,128,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,237,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

