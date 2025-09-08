iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,100 shares, anincreaseof63.2% from the July 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2,245.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

