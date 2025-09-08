8,211 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LMT opened at $463.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.69. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.