Ascent Group LLC Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 166.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $594.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.83. The stock has a market cap of $714.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $599.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

