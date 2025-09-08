JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Redwood Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 107,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $294.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $305.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

