Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $671.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

