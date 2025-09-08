Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $69.40 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,793 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $69,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,946 shares of company stock valued at $31,927,244. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.