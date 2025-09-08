Empirical Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $350.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

