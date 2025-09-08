Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $350.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

