Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Scotiabank

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.