Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

