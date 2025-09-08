RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 46,726 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

