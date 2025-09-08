NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.65. NovoCure shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 543,802 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Ashley Cordova purchased 81,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $996,541.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,093.18. The trade was a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 27.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $81,643,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 154.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,782,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,354.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 959,079 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,363,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NovoCure by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 634,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

