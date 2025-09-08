Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $469.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

