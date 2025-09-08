ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 49.4% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 49.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 21,155,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 7,192,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.16 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £37.08 million, a PE ratio of -833.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
