Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 519,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 107,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Up 28.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

