BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 114156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 836,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 457,663 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,458,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 793,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

