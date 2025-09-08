100,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE FCX opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

