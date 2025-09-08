Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 38096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

