SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

