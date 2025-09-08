Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, anincreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Malayan Banking Berhad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

Malayan Banking Berhad Announces Dividend

MLYBY stock remained flat at $4.47 during trading on Monday. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a yield of 551.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

